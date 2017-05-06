Branch.io – The Popular One Tap App Hits Apple App Store

App Eminence LLC introduces Branch.io 1.0, a uniquely addicting one tap app for iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch devices. Branch.io challenges players to tap the screen to avoid the rotating branches. The gamer can collect gems to unlock new pixel characters. Sounds easy? Think again! You have ample opportunity to get the best score. Collect as many gems as possible and challenge yourself to see if you can become the greatest player the universe has ever seen!

