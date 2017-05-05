BatchOutput for Microsoft Excel Improves Default Printer Management

Toronto based Zevrix Solutions today announces BatchOutput XLS 2.4.1, a feature update to company’s output automation solution for Microsoft Excel. BatchOutput automates printing and exporting of multiple spreadsheets to PDF and allows to carry out powerful professional PDF production directly from Excel. The new version ensures that if a default printer is selected in Mac’s system preferences, BatchOutput XLS will restores this choice after the processing of Excel documents is done.

