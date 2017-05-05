Addictive Elimination Game min! Gets an Update on Android and iOS

Global mobile game publisher ZPLAY announces the update to their addictive puzzle game – min! 1.3 is now available on both the iOS and Android platforms. min! is a simple puzzle game crafted with love. Innovative gameplay makes it a challenge. Unique game play has a big difference between the traditional elimination. Drag and release cube to make a perfect elimination.

Source: New feed

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Email



Print

