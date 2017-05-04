Reggie Ashworth releases AppDelete 4.3.3 – Uninstall Anything

Independent software developer Reggie Ashworth today releases AppDelete 4.3.3, an update to his popular application deletion utility for Mac OS X. With a simple Drag & Drop, AppDelete will uninstall anything along with all of the associated items. Mac users will no longer have to hunt through their system to find and delete these items manually. AppDelete is a must-have utility for beta testers and casual users alike, and the perfect companion to any Mac fanatic’s toolbox.

Source: New feed

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Email



Print

