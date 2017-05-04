MacXDVD Announced World's No.1 Fast Disc-to-Digital Conversion Solution

MacXDVD Software today announces MacXDVD Ripper Pro, a groundbreaking update to its popular flagship DVD ripping solution for Mac OS X. MacX DVD Ripper Pro is able to rip protected/homemade DVDs to any format fast and efficiently. This DVD ripper makes any disc to digital files conversion an easy job. Equipped with a revamped title-identifying mechanism, it will correctly find the main title of the latest released movies, 99-title DVD, TV shows disc, workout/exercise DVD or Japanese disc.

