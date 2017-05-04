MacUpdate has bundled its flagship app MacUpdate Desktop with five essential Mac titles. MacUpdate Desktop 6 brings seamless 1-click app installs and version updates to the Mac. Discounted over 75%, this bundle lineup features essential Mac titles to keep apps up-to-date, Macs running more secure and users more productive. Featured in the lineup is top-rated Cocktail and AppDelete. Mac users interested in managing workflows and enhancing productivity must try MaxSnap and UnDistracted.
Source: New feed
Uncategorized
MacUpdate's App Management Bundle – Over 75% Savings
MacUpdate has bundled its flagship app MacUpdate Desktop with five essential Mac titles. MacUpdate Desktop 6 brings seamless 1-click app installs and version updates to the Mac. Discounted over 75%, this bundle lineup features essential Mac titles to keep apps up-to-date, Macs running more secure and users more productive. Featured in the lineup is top-rated Cocktail and AppDelete. Mac users interested in managing workflows and enhancing productivity must try MaxSnap and UnDistracted.