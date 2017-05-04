iSMARTtrain 4.1 released – Heart Rate and Power Meter Software for macOS

Yellow Field Technologies today announces iSMARTtrain 4.1, a major update to their macOS training journal application for multi-sport and endurance athletes. iSMARTtrain allows endurance athletes to download training data, such as heart rate, cadence, speed and power, from a variety of heart rate monitors & power meters and analyse it in graph, table and list formats. Version 4.1 contains new data graphs, improved swim analysis and bug fixes, including support for more devices.

