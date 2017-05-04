iClassics Releases The Canterville Ghost (Oscar Wilde) Immersive Book

iClassics Productions today introduces The Canterville Ghost (Oscar Wilde) Immersive Book 1.0 for iOS. This brand new iClassic is replete with comedy and chills, nuance, charm, and penned by one of the most canonical writers from the western literary tradition. Oscar Wilde shocked readers with his erudite parody & gut-punching wit. The Canterville Ghost is one of his best known and most loved works, being appropriate for all ages and generations, having charmed countless readers down the years.

