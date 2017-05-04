ChapterWork 2.0.1 is Now Available in the Mac App Store

einstein’s legacy v2.0, LLC today announces the release and immediate availability of ChapterWork 2.0.1, a modern utility for working with chapter tracks. ChapterWork replaces labor-intensive text-based tools with simple, effective methods for creating, updating and internationalizing your movie’s chapter tracks. The 2.0.1 Update introduces numerous user interface enhancements, an expanded range of valid movie types, and enhanced connectivity via social media.

