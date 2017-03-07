GoodGrid – New Genre of Mac Photo Editing on Kickstarter

TheKeptPromise today announces their new Kickstarter campaign for GoodGrid, the company’s new image slicing app developed exclusively for macOS. GoodGrid is unique in that it works by cutting a given canvas. This creates shapes that hold a stack of layers, that can even be shared amongst other shapes. This way designers will be able to create collages, polyscape, and many more photo or color based art forms. TheKeptPromise chose Kickstarter to raise development money and awareness.

