App Camp For Girls Registration Opens For 2017 Summer Sessions

App Camp For Girls, a non-profit organization aimed at correcting the gender imbalance in the software industry, has opened 2017 registration for its popular summer program that teaches girls how to make mobile apps in one week. The program launches its first Chicago camp in 2017, in addition to Portland, Seattle, and Phoenix. This year, the aspiring developers will use Apple’s new educational tool, Swift Playgrounds, a new app for iPad that teaches Swift code in a fun and interactive way.

Source: New feed

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Email



Print

