All in One – ToDo, Smart Calculator, Notes & Vault for iOS

Dubai based indie developer, Nada Fahim today introduces All in One – ToDo, Smart Calculator, Notes & Vault 1.0, a new productivity app for iPhone, iPad and iPod touch devices. Take total control of your life and your personal information with All-in-One, the ultimate app that features to-do, smart calculator, notes and vault. With all of these versatile features your professional and personal life will be completely managed with one safe and highly functional productivity and security app.

