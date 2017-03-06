Tweetypad Allows User To Unlimited Tweet Beyond Twitter's Limits

Tweetypad.com LLC announces Tweetypad 1.0.1 for iOS devices. Tweetypad allows users to post to their Twitter account without being limited to the 140-character limit, all in one step from one convenient place. They can also simultaneously post to many popular Social Media platforms such as Facebook, Linkedin, Tumblr with more to come as well! The app includes a variety of features that are designed to let anyone enjoy posting over the different platforms.

