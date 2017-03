Stela App Brings Rich Visual Comics and Stories to Your Phones

California based Stela LLC today introduces Stela Unlimited for iOS and Android devices. Delivering a curated library of original visual content created by award-winning artists & storytellers, including graphic novels, comics, illustrated novels and other rich visual media, Stela features content created specifically for mobile reading. Stela’s library features a variety of genres and styles, full of premium content created and curated by Stela’s dedicated award-winning in-house editorial team.

