NIX Solutions Ltd. announces uPackingList 1.1.0, the important update to their travel packing list app for iOS devices. The app turns packing into a fast and convenient way of preparing for any journey using a unique algorithm for the list creation. The new version is a merger of free and paid ones in a very handy app, with the ability to synchronize all data through devices, with an intelligent assistant and much more. Version 1.1.0 offers minor improvements and bug fixes.
NIX Solutions Releases a Brand New Version of Their uPackinglist App
