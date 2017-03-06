FmPro Script Diff 1.72 Adds FileMaker 15, PDF & Unicode Diff Features

California based .com Solutions Inc. today announces FmPro Script Diff 1.72, a feature enhanced release adding compatibility with FileMaker Pro 15, Save as PDF and Unicode search features. FmPro Script Diff compares, edits, searches and stores FileMaker ScriptMaker scripts – outside the FileMaker database. Changed scripts are compared on a line-by-line basis and displayed with color coded tags to the left of each modified line. Copy & Paste scripts via the clipboard, no DDR Export required.

