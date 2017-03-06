Chopi brings an adventure for children to learn their first numbers

Calgary based Wulum Ltd. today announces the upcoming release of “Chopi and the numerical adventures,” their new educational game for iPhone and iPad. Chopi and the numerical adventures will be focused on presenting the first numbers in the context of a story for new learners ages between 2 and 5 years old. The main interaction in Chopi is based on accelerometer technology. Chopi and the numerical adventures will be release next March 11th.

