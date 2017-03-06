Boris FX Announces Major Product Updates for Sapphire, Continuum & Mocha

Boris FX(TM), the leading plug-in developer of professional post-production tools, will be showcasing major new versions of the industry’s premier plug-in packages Continuum and Sapphire, along with its groundbreaking new 360/VR tool, Mocha VR, at the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB), April 24-27, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada (Booth SL6824). Technology advancements in keying, motion tracking, and 360 video optimization drive new features into the Boris FX family of products.

