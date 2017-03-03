Zevrix Deliver Now Supports FTP-SSL for Secure File Transfers

Zevrix Solutions announces Deliver 2.6, a feature update to company’s file transfer solution with automatic email notifications. Deliver lets users send files to FTP, SFTP, Amazon S3, WebDAV and other remote and local servers. The software notifies recipients about delivered files automatically, eliminating the need to compose and send confirmation emails for each transfer. The new version introduces support for FTP over SSL (FTPS) connection for secure encrypted file transfers to FTP servers.

