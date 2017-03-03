iFinance 4.2 released – New 3D Charts, Touch Bar support – 25% Discount

Synium Software today announces iFinance 4.2.1, their popular financial tracking app for Mac. Keep track of income and expenses in the most convenient and fastest way. Know immediately what you spend money on and where your income comes from. iFinance 4 offers a broad range of easy-to-customize charts and reports, budgets, automatic categorization, and more. As a special offer, version 4.2.1 is currently available for just $29.99, a 25% discount until March 19th.

