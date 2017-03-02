Rapid Turtle Games releases Drop Files for iOS – A Casual Time Waster

Rapid Turtle Games today introduces Drop Files 1.0, a simple, yet addictive but so challenging game for iOS devices. With simple game mechanics and very easy to learn, Drop Files requires focus and fast fingers. Players must drag and drop incoming files to the right folders, handling simple tasks, and dealing with viruses and trash files. Each file has its own folder, like photos go to the photos folder, music files to music folder and so on. Player can also challenge their Facebook friends.

