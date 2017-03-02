Proseezion – Professional Image Quality Camera for iOS

Independent developer John Konstantaras announces Proseezion 1.7 for iOS devices, his camera app for photographers that care about image quality. The camera has an innovative image stacking technology that allows adjustable real dynamic range and exposure, while having almost no noise even in extremely low light conditions. Details and color are also enhanced with manual focus for precision clarity. Proseezion requires a tripod and it is not for beginner photographers.

