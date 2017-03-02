MCE Ships Fastest 1TB PCIe-based SSD Upgrade for Mac Pro (Late 2013)

MCE Technologies (MCE) is now shipping the world’s fastest 1TB Internal PCIe-based SSD Upgrade for the Mac Pro (Late 2013). Based on 4 Lane PCIe bandwidth, the MCE 1TB SSD Upgrade features read speeds of up to 1400MB/sec and write speeds of up to 1150MB/s. All necessary tools to perform the installation, an illustrated installation guide, and drive cloning software are included. The MCE 1TB Internal SSD upgrade is $699.00 and is available for immediate shipment.

