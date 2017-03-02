Just Kodding Launches Socket for iOS – Socket: Plug Into the Music

Just Kodding announces Socket 1.0, their music app for iOS devices. The app works with Plug DJ, YouTube and SoundCloud to allow iPhone users play an active role in the music they listen to, chat with members sharing the same interests, and make new friends. Users can choose among hundreds of music rooms with unlimited ad-less streaming, they can chat with other members, vote on songs and even become the DJ of the room. Socket shifts the paradigm on mobile music from listening to DJ’ing.

