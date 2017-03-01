Wake up and get ready kids, there is a lot to do in Sweet Home Stories

Madrid-based PlayToddlers, today announces Sweet Home Stories 1.0 for iOS, a fun, safe and educational doll house game for children. Sweet Home Stories allow children aged 2 to 8 to join an adorable family of six characters in their day-to-day life at their house. Every room is an exploring adventure itself, filled with hundreds of interactive objects and dozens of activities to do, including hanging laundry, mopping floors, or making breakfast. It’s the perfect place to play house.

Source: New feed

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Email



Print



Like this: Like Loading...