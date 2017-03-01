QuickerTek Announces Apple AC Time Capsule Highest Performance Upgrade

QuickerTek Inc. today announces their new 5TB hard drive upgrade for the Apple AC AirPort Time Capsule. By customer request, this upgrade also features six external antennas and offers the highest performance in both storage and range capabilities. Designed as a central backup solution for all of the Mac computers in your home or office, the addition of the 5TB hard drive adds a boost in storage capabilities for those in need of more than the 2TB or 3TB storage offered with the unit alone.

Source: New feed

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Email



Print



Like this: Like Loading...