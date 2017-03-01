MyndDot – Decision Assistant: Launches Dot Options

CPF Concepts, LLC today announces MyndDot 1.0.62, an update to its popular productivity app for iOS devices. MyndDot is a Decision Assistant platform that empowers your decision making process into your everyday life. Analyze your thought process over time and get instant feedback from your friends. Version 1.0.62 introduces Dot Options. Now you can add, analyze and share up to six options on a Dot. Making a decision by yourself and or in a group dynamic is made easier with Dot Options.

