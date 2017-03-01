Maintain Releases Cocktail 10.3 (Sierra Edition)

Maintain today announces Cocktail 10.3 (Sierra Edition), the latest maintenance update for users running macOS Sierra. Cocktail is a general purpose utility for macOS that lets users clean, repair and optimize their Macs. This version adds macOS Sierra 10.12.4 compatibility, ability to change default page zoom for Safari, ability to disable animation when hiding or showing Dock and ability to quit Finder. It also contains improvements on the “Delete localization files” procedure.

Source: New feed

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Email



Print



Like this: Like Loading...