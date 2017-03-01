Forklift 3.0 File Utility Makes Remote macOS File Management a Breeze

Budapest-based indie developer, BinaryNights announces Forklift 3.0, an important update to their popular file manager and file transfer utility for macOS computers. Forklift allows Mac users to connect and manage their files via FTP, SFTP, WebDAV and more. The app offers an easy way to remotely sync, preview, and edit files. Version 3.0 has been completely rewritten entirely in Swift. The new version offers two-way sync, dark mode, remote editing, improved search functionality, and much more.

