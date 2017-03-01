CPUG Network Announces Sixteenth Annual Las Vegas SuperMeet

The Creative Pro User Group Network have announced that the 16th Annual Las Vegas SuperMeet will take place on Tuesday, April 25, 2017 in the Pavilion Ballroom at the Rio Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. This SuperMeet will celebrate the Sixteenth anniversary of holding SuperMeets in Las Vegas and promises to be the single largest gathering of Adobe, Avid, DaVinci Resolve and FCP X editors, gurus, digital filmmakers and content creators during the 2017 NAB Show. Earlybird tickets are on sale now.

