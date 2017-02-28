CS Odessa Announces Free Update for ConceptDraw Mac OS X UI Solution

CS Odessa today announces their new macOS Sierra graphical user interface addition for ConceptDraw PRO. Available now in Solution Park, the Mac OS X User Interface solution features a great toolset for developers and software product management professionals who use ConceptDraw PRO in their prototyping work. The renewed solution provides graphical user interface elements, ui patterns, and application icons that greatly simplify user interface likeness studies for Macintosh applications.

