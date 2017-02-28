AlphaDigits Top Rated Apps February 2017

Mobile app review publisher AlphaDigits names five top class mobile apps every month. The website has named the top rated apps for February 2017. Gladiator Bastards is something that users will love playing. MyPostcard lets users create postcards. Spare My Hair takes hair loss issues seriously. TSC Music helps users hear quality sounds with minimal damage. Actfi tracks a user’s income and expenditure.

